Navi Mumbai: Over 70% of eligible citizens take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 70 per cent of eligible citizens under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The civic body has planned to give at least one dose of vaccination before the possible third wave of COVID-19 strikes the city. However, only 3 lakh eligible citizens have taken both doses of COVID vaccines.

Last week, the NITI Aayog submitted a report to the prime minister office and warned that the possible third wave may arrive by September-October.

Despite poor supply of COVID vaccines, NMMC vaccinated over 8 lakhs eligible citizens with the first dose. The total number of eligible citizens above 18 years is around 11 lakhs and the population of the city is 15 lakhs.

On Friday, the civic body vaccinated more than 9000 citizens with the first dose. According to official, the civic body has not been getting an adequate number of doses to even run all the centres, dedicated for COVID vaccines. Most of the centres are closed and vaccination is being administered at hardly three centres.

As per the data available with the civic health department, a total of 8,07,155 citizens have taken the first dose and 3,04,155 citizens second dose. “NMMC has already administered around 8 lakhs of the total 11 lakhs eligible citizens. As per the government data, of the 15 lakhs population, 11 lakh citizens are above 18 years and they are eligible for COVID vaccine,” said an official from the Health Department.

Of the 8 lakh citizens, who have taken the first dose of vaccine, a total of 4,58,583 citizens fall between 18 years to 45 years category. They are followed by citizens above 45 years but under 60 years with 1,97,134.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 06:40 PM IST