e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Out of 21 measles cases this year, NMMC reported 14 alone in Oct-Nov

Navi Mumbai: Out of 21 measles cases this year, NMMC reported 14 alone in Oct-Nov

243 suspected patients were reported between January and Nov; 21 turned positive 

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Out of 21 measles cases this year, NMMC reported 14 alone in Oct-Nov | File
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: A total of 21 measles cases have been detected in Navi Mumbai from January till November. Of them, 14 cases alone were reported between October and November when the disease entered the outbreak period. Since the year's start, 243 suspected cases were detected and 75 of them–including the 14 positive cases–were reported in the past two months, said a senior civic official.

To prevent further spiralling of measles, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation last week held a meeting with the Routine Immunization Task Force. Dr Arun Katkar, special coordinator of the World Health Organisation, shared information on precautionary measures meant for schools. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Former opposition leader at PMC calls for daily measles vaccinations rather than weekly...
article-image

Maximum cases reported in this area

Currently, measles cases have been found in 11 out of 23 urban health centres. “So far, the maximum number of measles cases have been found in Juhu Gaon, Pawne and Belapur health centres with three cases each,” said the official, adding that they are followed by Shirvane, Karawe and Katkaripada with two cases each.

An additional dose of vaccine will be administered to infected kids aged between six months and five years, said the civic body. In this year so far, 27,378 kids have been jabbed. 

From Jan-Nov

Suspected cases 243

Confirmed cases 21

Urban health centres affected  11

Kids jabbed 27,378

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC commissioner interacts with students, teachers and parents to raise awareness for...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Over 7k kids get measles vax in 4 days

Mumbai: Over 7k kids get measles vax in 4 days

Navi Mumbai: Out of 21 measles cases this year, NMMC reported 14 alone in Oct-Nov

Navi Mumbai: Out of 21 measles cases this year, NMMC reported 14 alone in Oct-Nov

Mumbai: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara

Mumbai: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara

Mumbai: HC questions state govt on inclusion of Mahim Nature Park in Dharavi redevelopment project

Mumbai: HC questions state govt on inclusion of Mahim Nature Park in Dharavi redevelopment project

Thane: Professor, peon held for seeking bribe from woman teacher on medical leave; principal on the...

Thane: Professor, peon held for seeking bribe from woman teacher on medical leave; principal on the...