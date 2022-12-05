Navi Mumbai: Out of 21 measles cases this year, NMMC reported 14 alone in Oct-Nov | File

Navi Mumbai: A total of 21 measles cases have been detected in Navi Mumbai from January till November. Of them, 14 cases alone were reported between October and November when the disease entered the outbreak period. Since the year's start, 243 suspected cases were detected and 75 of them–including the 14 positive cases–were reported in the past two months, said a senior civic official.

To prevent further spiralling of measles, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation last week held a meeting with the Routine Immunization Task Force. Dr Arun Katkar, special coordinator of the World Health Organisation, shared information on precautionary measures meant for schools.

Maximum cases reported in this area

Currently, measles cases have been found in 11 out of 23 urban health centres. “So far, the maximum number of measles cases have been found in Juhu Gaon, Pawne and Belapur health centres with three cases each,” said the official, adding that they are followed by Shirvane, Karawe and Katkaripada with two cases each.

An additional dose of vaccine will be administered to infected kids aged between six months and five years, said the civic body. In this year so far, 27,378 kids have been jabbed.

From Jan-Nov

Suspected cases 243

Confirmed cases 21

Urban health centres affected 11

Kids jabbed 27,378