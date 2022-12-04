Navi Mumbai: Former opposition leader at PMC calls for daily measles vaccinations rather than weekly vaccinations

Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: Pritam Mhatre, former opposition leader at the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), has proposed that the city administration offer measles vaccinations daily at the health centre rather than just once a week.

Mhatre has also ordered that the measles vaccine be readily available day and night at the clinic. At present, the civic health department administers the measles-rubella vaccine only on Wednesdays from 9.30 am to 1 pm.

“So far, 745 cases of measles have been reported in the state, and more than 12 thousand are suspected cases. Even 18 children have died due to measles. In such a situation, the civic body should administer vaccines every day,” said Mhatre. He added that many parents return after the stipulated time.

He also suggested, going by the birth record of children upto five years, the civic health team can visit and inquire about their health. “The health team can check their vaccination status,” said Mhatre, adding that a public awareness campaign should be carried out in rural areas, tribal areas, as well as in slums.