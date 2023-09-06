 Navi Mumbai: Onion Prices Stabilise In Market After Hiked Duty On Export
After tomatoes, onion prices started rising and in the wholesale market, it has reached Rs 27 per kg. Meanwhile, the central government had imposed a 40 percent duty on onion export to ensure adequate availability of the commodity in the Indian market.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Onion Prices Stabilise In Market After Hiked Duty On Export | Representative Image/ PTI

Navi Mumbai: The central government’s timely measure of restricting export by increasing duty has brought results as onion prices have stabilised in the market. The wholesale price of onion is under Rs 20 per kg in the wholesale due to adequate availability.

Details On Trucks Arriving At Market

As per the data, on Tuesday a total of 92 trucks, comprising 36 trucks of regular onions and 56 trucks of smaller-sized onions, arrived at the wholesale onion and potato market. However, the number of customers visiting the market remains considerably low. 

