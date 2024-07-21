Navi Mumbai: NRI Police Officer Suspended For Delay In Investigation Of 30-Year-Old Woman's Gangrape And Murder | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: After various complaints from parents and political parties to the Navi Mumbai police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane, the station officer of NRI Coastal police station has been suspended for delay in acting on a missing person’s complaint.

The Woman Police Sub Inspector Meena Varhadi was present at the police station when the parents of 30 year old gangrape and murder victim came for reporting the missing person’s complaint. Dahane in his suspension order has mentioned that by not following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in cases of missing person and delaying the investigation, she had brought bad name for the police department.

On July 6, after the 30 year old lady from her residence at Belapur village at 6 am after a fight with her husband and mother-in-law about dowry. Her parents from Koparkhairane had reached NRI coastal police station by around 11 am for registering missing person’s complaint.

“We had requested the police many a times to help us get her last location or show us cctv footage and we would ourself try to find her. But they instead started yelling on us. If they would had helped us with some information, she would have been alive today. Even if we would have got her last location, we could have got an idea where to look for her,” younger sister of the deceased, said.

The 30 year old lady who was sitting at Ghol Ganapati temple at Shilphata, was given a spiked tea by the priest and two more men on the same day late evening and gangraped. The next day morning, she was murdered.

After the arrest of the accused and an outrage by the parents, a case of cruelty and dowry harassment was registered against her husband and mother in law as well and they were arrested.