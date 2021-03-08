Navi Mumbai: No water supply on March 9 in NMMC and CIDCO area

There will be no water supply in seven municipal wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Kamothe, a City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) administered in the evening of March 9 owing to maintenance and repair work of 110/22KV power sub-station at Bhokarpada Water Treatment plant, located around 20 km from Panvel in Raigad district.

As per the NMMC’s water department, the Maharashtra State Electricity Development Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) will undertake the mandatory maintenance and repair work of the power sub-station at Bhokarpada Water Treatment plant on March 9.

“In order to facilitate the maintenance work, the water supply will be cut off the whole day,” said a senior civic official. He added that the water supply will be affected in the evening of March 10 in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards under the NMMC jurisdiction. Apart from the NMMC area, Kamothe under the CIDCO too will face water cut.

Civic officials assured that the water supply will be restored by March 10, however, the pressure will be low and the duration of supply will also be less. “Residents are appealed to use water judiciously,” added the official