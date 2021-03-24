Navi Mumbai: No water supply in CIDCO areas on March 25 - Check out list of areas

There will no water supply in CIDCO administered area on March 25 owing to repair work under the Hetawane Water Supply Scheme. The supply of water will resume after 9 am on March 26, however, with low pressure.

The Engineering department of CIDCO will undertake a major repair work of Hetawane dam pipeline on Thursday. As per the CIDCO’s public relation department, the water supply will stop at 9 am on March 25 , and it will resume the next day March 26 at 9 am.

Because of the urgent repair works, there will be no water supply at Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, Dronagiri, JNPT Township, JNPT Port, and en route villages during the said period. “The pressure in the tap will be low after the resumption of the water supply,” said a senior official from the Engineering Department.

Meanwhile, the planning agency has requested residents of the above nodes and en route villages are to arrange for the storage of water and use judiciously.