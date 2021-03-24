COVID-19 recovery rate drops to 92% from 96% in Navi Mumbai, Panvel after surge in active cases

The COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped both in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas after the sudden rise of active cases in the last one and a half months. In both the corporations, the recovery rate has come down to 92.66% from 96%.

In the last one and a half months, like other places in Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai also witnessed a sharp rise in new cases of COVID-19. While active cases of coronavirus tripled under the NMMC, the PMC saw six times rise in the active cases.

At present, the number of active cases under the NMMC area is 3281 which is the highest in the last five months. Similarly, under the PMC area, the number of active cases is 1783.

While PMC has already imposed a night curfew a week before, the NMMC has made Rapid Antigen tests mandatory for entering malls.

In order to contain the spread of viruses, the NMMC chief has directed to implement tracing, testing, and treatment more effectively. The civic body will now be conducting testing for COVID-19 at every health post in the city. Now, the civic body will conduct vaccination all seven days a week instead of five days at all health centres designated for vaccination.

Even, the PMC has increased the vigilance at crowded areas and warned of strict action if COVID-19 norms are not followed.

So far, under the NMMC area more than 73,000 people have been vaccinated and the civic body will soon increase the number of vaccinations centre as citizens above 45 will also be inoculated from April 1.