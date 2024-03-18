Navi Mumbai: No Possession For 3 Years, Home Buyers Protest Against Builder In Kharghar | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Around 40 flat owners of three high-rise buildings on an 8,000 square metre plot in Sector 23, Kharghar, have been waiting for occupancy certificate (OC) for the past three years and have been protesting against the builder for allegedly duping them.

The construction of Bhagwati Greens-III, next to ISKCON Temple, started in 2017. The plot has two towers of 28 floors each and one tower of 25 floors.

While the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has penalised the developer for Rs 27.37 crore over delay in construction, it later waived off the sum. The 2 BHK and 4 BHK flats are worth crores and has three wings with 135 flats and 25 shops.

Both A & B wings have 28 floors with 44 and 66 flats, respectively, while the C wing has 25 floors with 25 flats and 25 shops. However, project completion deadline has been revised twice, the latest being March 2024.

In April 2023, CIDCO had imposed the fine but following representations, this was reversed in August, 2023. The planning agency also detected construction violations to the tune of 1,297 sq m in the refuge area. Further, the project had an approved floor space index (FSI) of 1.5 which was later revised to 3.5.

Indrajit Chauhan, one of the flat owners, alleged the builders/developers imposed 18% interest towards minor delay in payment and also demanded an additional 7% GST, which now stands at 12%. “We are opposing their consent request for development of another wing (D) by consuming the balance FSI. They are resorting to pressure tactics by neither obtaining OC, nor giving the possession,” he said.

When contacted, one of the partners of Bhagwati Developers said on condition of anonymity, “There is delay on part of CIDCO for the OC. The planning agency has raised fire suits and other technical issues which we need to comply.” CIDCO officials could not be contacted for their comment.