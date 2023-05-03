Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates bus conductors for issuing maximum cashless tickets | FPJ

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) felicitated six bus conductors for issuing a maximum number of cashless tickets through QR codes to commuters.

The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar felicitated NMMT bus conductors Shivaji Devkar, Rajendra Patil, and Mayur Naikodi with ₹21,000 gifts for issuing a maximum number of cashless tickets in a year. He also felicitated a few others on the occasion.

NMMT started issuing cashless tickets in January 2022 via Phone Pe

NMMT started issuing cashless tickets in January 2022 through Phone Pe. Commuters can make payment of ticket charges by scanning QR code available with the conductors. In the first month, around 4000 tickets were issued worth ₹26 lakh.

Now, during January 2023, around 16,000 tickets were issued worth ₹1.08 crores.

