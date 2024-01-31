Navi Mumbai: NMMT Bus Driver Suspended After His Video Using Mobile Phone While Driving Goes Viral |

In what would be called as ‘casual approach’ while carrying out his duties, a bus driver with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has been suspended with immediate effect after a video went viral wherein he was seen using his mobile while driving the bus. The driver on the route number 17 of NMMT was ferrying passengers and also using his mobile putting the lives of the passengers as well as himself at the risk.

“We have taken serious cognizance of the viral video and have immediately suspended the driver, Mahadu Jatar. We have also initiated a departmental enquiry against the bus driver for the serious offence. We have zero tolerance when it comes to putting the lives of passengers in danger and believe in serving the people of Navi Mumbai with utmost safety and security,” NMMT General Manager Yogesh Kaduskar said.

Navi Mumbai NMMT bus driver 😠🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/q7uBCul4N8 — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳 (Parody) (@pb3060) January 30, 2024

NMMT Chief Reacts To Viral Video

‘Using mobile phone while driving any vehicle is banned in the country. It applies to public transport utilities also. We have been continuously warning our drivers to not to use mobile phones while driving and action has been taken against those found guilty of flouting any rules,” Kaduskar said adding, “Jatar’s was an unpardonable act which can not be tolerated at any cost. Accordingly, he has been suspended pending an enquiry.”

Jatar’s disregard for the safety of his passengers had turned a routine commute into a perilous journey, highlighting the consequences of distracted driving and the potential for tragedy when those entrusted with public safety choose to play with the lives in their care.

NMMT has been taking several steps to make travel easy and trouble free for the residents of the satellite city. The undertaking has become the first civic transport body in the state to make travel free for those above 65 years of age. This is taking a step further to the MSRTC’s decision of making travel free for the people above 75 years of age. NMMT has reduced the age limit and made travel free for those above 65 years of age.

NMMT plies around 567 buses on 74 routes, thereby helping around 1.80 lakh passengers reach their destination daily. Besides operating within NMMC jurisdiction, the NMMT also provides services to surrounding cities such as Thane, Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali, Uran, Khopoli etc.