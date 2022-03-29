Navi Mumbai: NMMC uses drummers to recover pending property tax

After sending notices, putting hoarding and disseminating information through social media, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is now using drummers for recovery of pending property taxes. The civic body has hired drummers who beat drums in front of the defaulters.

Despite making all efforts to meet the target of Rs 600 crores property tax collections, till last week, the civic body had already collected Rs 480 crores. Now, the civic body has to collect the remaining Rs 120 crore till March 31.

Earlier, the civic body had issued notices to 299 property tax holders to pay their pending taxes by March 31, 2022, or ready to face action. Around Rs 22 crore property tax is pending with these 299 defaulters.

According to the civic body, small and medium enterprises in the TTC industrial area are not willing to pay even the principal amount, despite the civic body offering rebate on interest due to delayed payment. The arrears for the last fifteen years from several industrial units are around Rs 2,300 crore. Efforts are being made to meet the target of Rs 600 crore this year.

The civic body will get GST reimbursement of Rs 1300 to 1400 crore from the state government. After GST, property tax is another major source of revenue there, the corporation is putting effort into generating income from property tax. The civic body has set a target of Rs 800 crore for the next financial year.

In order to increase the revenue from property tax, all the properties in the city will be surveyed by Lidar technology by drone survey. Recently, the civic body has received permission from the central government for drone surveys.

In the last financial year, the civic body had collected around Rs 159 crores under the Amnesty Scheme. This year, the scheme has been extended till March 31.

Initially, the civic body had implemented the Abhay Yojana of amnesty scheme from October 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022, to provide relief to the property tax holders who could not pay taxes due to Covid pandemics. Later, the scheme further extended till March 31.

Under the scheme, if the property holder pays the entire arrears of his property tax, only 25% of the penalty amount will be charged and he will get a huge discount of 75% on the penalty amount.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:08 AM IST