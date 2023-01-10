Navi Mumbai: NMMC urges citizens to use water vigilantly

Morbe Dam |

Navi Mumbai: The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has sufficient water level to meet the demand for water till the end of September. However, the civic body has appealed to citizens to use water sparing as many adjoining areas are facing water-cut situations. The civic body supplies around 450 MLD of water daily.

Water demand at present levels can be met until September 2023

In 2021, the catchment area of the dam received around 4226.80 mm of rainfall and the storage of water in the dam reached 190.890 M.C.M. But in the year 2022, the catchment area of the dam received around 3559.40 mm of rainfall and the water storage level reached 138.088 MCM. At present, the level of the dam is 83.23 meters and last year on the same day on January 9, the level was 82.23 meters. With the present level, the water demand of the city can be met till the end of September 2023.

Civic body appeals citizens to use water vigilantly

However, keeping in mind the water cut currently being done in a few adjoining areas in NMMC, the civic body appealed to citizens of Navi Mumbai to be vigilant about water. “It has been noticed that a section of citizens is careless about the use of water and the drinking water is being wasted in various ways such as overflowing of underground and terrace water tanks in societies, using water through pipes for washing cars, using drinking water to wash premises or passages of buildings, washing roads,” said an official from NMMC. He added that the civic body is using various media to create awareness to save water.

Meanwhile, the civic body has appealed to the citizens to use water sparingly, keeping in mind the situation like water scarcity in the surrounding cities.