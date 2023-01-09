Navi Mumbai: VP of Police Mitra Association Kishore Shitole, Konkan President Ramesh Shantaram Kadam join BJP |

Navi Mumbai: Kishore Shitole, vice president of Maharashtra region of Police Mitra Association New Delhi India Association and Shantaram Kadam, president of Konkan region along with office bearers joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur on Sunday.

Several officials and activists attended the event

The event which was held at the central office of Panvel taluka and city BJP was attended by Karjat taluka president of BJP Mangesh Mhaskar, Uttar Raigad district organization general secretary Deepak Behere, district general secretary Ramesh Munde, taluka general secretary Sanjay Karale, BJP Yuva Morcha president Pramod Patil, Beed Zilla Parishad division president Naveen Deshmukh, Beed Panchayat Samiti division president Yogesh Ghare, Vengaon Panchayat Samiti president Kiran Ghag, Kisan Morcha executive member Vasantrao Mahadik, senior activist Namdev More were present.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur praises PM Modi

“The popular Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi is working round the clock for the development of the country. The work of bringing development to all the elements at the grassroots level is ongoing. Public health, Ujwala, food security-ration, insurance, Kisan Samman, Gharkul, many public interest decisions and schemes have been successfully implemented to empower the common citizen,” said Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, adding that they have joined the largest and common man party.

