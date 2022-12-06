Navi Mumbai: NMMC urges citizens to pay visit at Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak in Airoli | File

Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC, has urged citizens to visit Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak at Sector 15, Airoli, on the occasion of Mahaparinirvana Divas. The smarak is also known as the "Gyansmarka" (knowledge center).

The smarak spreads the thoughts of Babasaheb through various facilities, like an exclusive photo gallery presenting the biography of Babasaheb and a rich library along with an e-library with audio-visual facilities. They provide an opportunity to listen to his speeches, a grand meditation centre where over 200 people can meditate at a time, and a spacious, air-conditioned auditorium with a capacity of 250 seats.

The magnificent 50-meter-high dome, visible from afar, shaped like the nib of a pen, symbolises Babasaheb's knowledge. Renowned intellectuals, writers, lecturers, and dignitaries from various fields, who have visited this memorial, have expressed their opinion that this is a unique memorial of Babasaheb based on Babasaheb's philosophy of 'Knowledge is power'.

Similarly, the citizens of the state as well as the various provinces of the country who have visited this place have expressed their opinion that this monument is an embodiment of Babasaheb's comprehensive thoughts.