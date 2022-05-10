Navi Mumbai: NMMC undertakes sewage work to prevent influx into water body

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is carrying out major civil work on the sewage line near the Jewel of Navi Mumbai as sewage water is entering the water body near the Jewel of Navi Mumbai. The sewage water was polluting the waterbody.

“A technical inspection was carried out and work has been undertaken to construct a drainage centre to prevent sewage from entering the reservoir. The work is likely to be completed soon”, said a senior official.

NMMC commissioner Abhijeet Bangar, Additional City Engineer Manoj Patil, Executive Engineer Arvind Shinde and other officials visited the site and inspected the ongoing work.

A large number of migratory birds visit the water body of Jewel of Navi Mumbai and any contamination in water can affect birds. Following the visit, civic chief Bangar informed that after completion of work, the sewage water will not enter and the place can be cleaner and more enjoyable for the citizens visiting here.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:39 PM IST