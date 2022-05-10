Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner seeks report within two days on sites for setting up EV charging stations

In order to speed up the setting up of charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs), a joint inspection of proposed sites will be carried out by the engineering department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and officials of Power Grid Corporation of India. They will submit a report to the municipal commissioner within two days.

Following the completion of the site inspection, the municipal commissioner will suggest the priority list for setting up charging stations in the city.

The demand for EVs has seen a sharp rise following the rise in fossil fuel prices. The announcement of the EV policy last year by the state government has the provision for incentives to early adopters of electric vehicles aside from benefits offered by the Central Government. With all these factors, the trend of buying EVs is gaining momentum.

In order to meet the rising demand for charging stations, the civic body has decided to set up charging stations at 20 places. Two of them have already been set up, however, the operation has not yet started. A private player had also opened a charging station with 21 charging points in the Turbhe TTC area in July 2021. The facility is claimed to be India’s largest charging station.

On Monday, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a review meeting and directed officials of the engineering department to conduct a survey for sites and submit a report within two days. A total of 18 sites will be visited jointly by NMMC officials and the Power Grid Corporation of India (PCI). The civic body has appointed PCI for setting up charging stations in the city.

The civic administration is encouraging the use of the maximum number of electric vehicles from the point of view of an eco-friendly city.

Bangar directed officials to complete the charging station work as soon as possible. Instead of working at one site, the civic chief directed PCI to work at multiple sites simultaneously to complete the work in a short period of time.

Considering the time required for each vehicle differently for charging, Bangar directed to ensure the attractive design and cleanliness of the charging station and also make provision of the best quality cafeteria for leisure till the citizens wait for charging their vehicles.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:05 PM IST