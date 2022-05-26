e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold special lecture on 'Ramabai Struggle Saga' at Dr Ambedkar memorial in Airoli

The well-known literary Yogiraj Bagul will unveil the sacrificial life journey of Mata Ramai and on this occasion, a large number of citizens are expected to be present.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
NMMC holds series of events at newly constructed Dr Ambedkar Bhawan | Photo: File Image

On the 87th Memorial Day of Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar, mother of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a special lecture on “Ramabai Struggle Saga” has been organized by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The lecture will be delivered by well-known literary Yogiraj Bagul at the Dr Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, NMMC had organised a series of lectures and programme at the Airoli memorial. The series of lectures started on March 30 and concluded on April 22. It received an overwhelming response from citizens who visited in large numbers and attended the lectures.

Continuing the same ideological tradition, a special lecture on the eve of Mata Ramai's Memorial Day on May 26, 2022, under the initiative "Vicharvedh" will be published which will be held at the Memorial Hall at 7 pm.

The well-known literary Yogiraj Bagul will unveil the sacrificial life journey of Mata Ramai and on this occasion, a large number of citizens are expected to be present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: API Subhash Pujari qualifies for Asia, World bodybuilding cup
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC to hold special lecture on 'Ramabai Struggle Saga' at Dr Ambedkar memorial in Airoli

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Minister Anil Parab reacts to ED raids, says no connection with Sai Resort in Dapoli

Mumbai: Minister Anil Parab reacts to ED raids, says no connection with Sai Resort in Dapoli

Maharashtra: Dy CM Ajit Pawar defends VAT cut on petrol, diesel & natural gas says 'state to lose...

Maharashtra: Dy CM Ajit Pawar defends VAT cut on petrol, diesel & natural gas says 'state to lose...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police book three for murder of tempo driver

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police book three for murder of tempo driver

In Pics: Over 334 huts, illegal construction demolished by Vashi ward office

In Pics: Over 334 huts, illegal construction demolished by Vashi ward office