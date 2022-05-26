Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold special lecture on 'Ramabai Struggle Saga' at Dr Ambedkar memorial in Airoli

NMMC holds series of events at newly constructed Dr Ambedkar Bhawan | Photo: File Image

On the 87th Memorial Day of Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar, mother of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a special lecture on “Ramabai Struggle Saga” has been organized by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The lecture will be delivered by well-known literary Yogiraj Bagul at the Dr Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, NMMC had organised a series of lectures and programme at the Airoli memorial. The series of lectures started on March 30 and concluded on April 22. It received an overwhelming response from citizens who visited in large numbers and attended the lectures.

Continuing the same ideological tradition, a special lecture on the eve of Mata Ramai's Memorial Day on May 26, 2022, under the initiative "Vicharvedh" will be published which will be held at the Memorial Hall at 7 pm.

The well-known literary Yogiraj Bagul will unveil the sacrificial life journey of Mata Ramai and on this occasion, a large number of citizens are expected to be present.