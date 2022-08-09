Navi Mumbai: NMMC to ensure 100 percent household hoist national flag between August 13-15 | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will take every effort to ensure that 100 percent of households in its jurisdiction hoist the tricolour flag from August 13 to August 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga. While the civic body will make the tricolour flag available at low cost, citizens of lower income groups will be given it free of cost.

As part of its preparation, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar interacted with the municipal officials and employees and guided them about the Swarajya Mahotsav to be organized on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The interaction was held at the amphitheater area of the civic headquarters where all civic staff showed their love for the country by holding the tricolour flag.

Bangar instructed that while storing and distributing the flags, all officials and employees should take strict care to ensure that the flag is properly respected according to the flag code. He also asked to convey the message to the people that after August 15, the citizens should keep their flags respectfully and safely preserved at home. In this regard, a brochure has been published by the corporation and it will be distributed along with the flag as well as shared on social media.