Navi Mumbai: NMMC team seals bar after two consecutive violations of COVID-19 norms

The special vigilance squad (SVS) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) sealed the Rasna Bar located at Sector 23 in Turbhe for seven days after the restaurant continued to operate after 8 pm and violated the social distancing norms, despite a previous fine of Rs 50,000. The civic body has warned off that establishment would be sealed for seven days if the norms are flouted a second time.

Last week, the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Bangar had directed all the eatery, restaurants, and bar including malls to ensure that there is a proper safe distance between the people present. In addition, a fresh circular was issued that second violations would attract sealing of the premises.