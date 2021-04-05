Navi Mumbai: NMMC team seals bar after two consecutive violations of COVID-19 norms

The special vigilance squad (SVS) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) sealed the Rasna Bar located at Sector 23 in Turbhe for seven days after the restaurant continued to operate after 8 pm and violated the social distancing norms, despite a previous fine of Rs 50,000. The civic body has warned off that establishment would be sealed for seven days if the norms are flouted a second time.
Last week, the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Bangar had directed all the eatery, restaurants, and bar including malls to ensure that there is a proper safe distance between the people present. In addition, a fresh circular was issued that second violations would attract sealing of the premises.
“For the first violation like there is a large crowd and violating the social distancing norms, a Rs 50,000 will be imposed and if the establishment is found violating the norms a second time, the establishment will be sealed for 7 days,” said a senior civic official. He added that the establishment would be closed till the end of the pandemic if the violation is found the third time.
Similarly, D-Mart at Sector 15 in Belapur has been fined Rs 50,000 for gross violation of safe distance rules. Earlier, the civic body imposed Rs 50,000 fines to at least ten bars and restaurants for first violations.
