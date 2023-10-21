Navi Mumbai: NMMC Takes Stringent Measures As City's AQI Deteriorates

NMMC | File photo

Navi Mumbai: In response to mounting concerns expressed by environmentalists and citizens regarding the deteriorating air quality index, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated the process of issuing notices to builders and construction sites found in violation of dust mitigation regulations.

Following a complaint from the NatConnect Foundation on air pollution, a senior official of NMMC's Environment department has confirmed that the issuance of notices commenced on Thursday.

NMMC issues caution

NMMC has also issued a caution regarding a penalty of ₹10 per square meter for every square meter of the area owned by the non-compliant company or unit. Therefore, if the area in question measures 4,000 square meters, the penalty would sum up to ₹40,000, as clarified by the civic official.

Meanwhile, on a Saturday afternoon, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Nerul was rated as poor, with the PM10 level reaching 155, nearly five times higher than the limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). In contrast, Uran continues to lead with the highest AQI, standing at 386, and a PM10 level as high as 419.

NatConnect, however, contended that the imposed penalty is disproportionately low in comparison to the adverse effects on people's respiratory health.

The notice explicitly cited directives from both the Central and State Pollution Control Boards, urging the civic authorities to implement dust mitigation measures to curb the rising dust levels within the city and the declining Air Quality Index (AQI).

Citing data from AQI measurements conducted by various websites, NatConnect Director B.N. Kumar emphasized that air quality has reached unhealthy levels at multiple locations, characterized by significantly elevated levels of particulate matter (PM) and carbon monoxide (CO), far exceeding the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Kumar highlighted that unchecked dust clouds emanating from construction sites and carbon monoxide emissions from trucks have significantly added to the heightened pollution levels.

Furthermore, despite the NMMC issuing a checklist to various construction sites, there appears to be a lack of stringent enforcement concerning compliance. This lapse has directly led to residents inhaling unhealthy air and experiencing health issues such as throat infections and allergies, as expressed by the concerned NGO.

Stringent enforcement of PUC levels for vehicles

Vishnu Joshi, a representative of the Parsik Greens forum, emphasized the critical need for stringent enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) levels for vehicles. He pointed out that hundreds of trucks regularly travel to and from Asia's largest wholesale market complex managed by APMC, often carrying earth and stone chips without effective dust control measures. Additionally, many vehicles are observed openly violating PUC norms, emitting thick, dark smoke from their exhaust pipes, without any effective oversight.

NMMC checklist for dust mitigation

The NMMC checklist for dust mitigation encompasses several key measures, including:

1. Adequate sprinkling of water.

2. Transport of construction debris through approved routes using tarpaulin-covered vehicles.

3. Prevention of materials, debris, and earth from dropping onto roads and pavements.

4. Regular washing of vehicles.