Mumbai Weather: City Sees Clear Skies With 'Moderate' Air Quality; AQI Stands At 119 | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies on Friday morning as compared to the smog-filled mornings which were experienced from the past few weeks. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see partly cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 28°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 29.5°C while the humidity was 87%.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 119.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 104 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 109 AQI Moderate

Malad: 102 AQI Moderate

BKC: 173 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 162 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 104 AQI Moderate

Worli: 112 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 70 AQI Satisfactory

Read Also Mumbai News: Only 43 Out Of 60 Planned Automatic Weather Stations Set Up In City By BMC So Far

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)