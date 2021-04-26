Navi Mumbai: NMMC takes action against 25 morning walkers for flouting COVID-19 norms

While taking action against 25 citizens for stepping out of their homes for morning walk during restricted timing, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) warned of mandatory antigen test of such violators in the future.

And, if the person is found positive in the test, the decision on admitting in the civic COVID care centre for treatment will be taken by the municipal commissioner only.

The Maharashtra government imposed various restrictions under 'Break the Chain'. As part of it, there is a night curfew and people cannot step out of their homes before 7 am. The civic body in collaboration with the police department ensuring that the norms are followed.