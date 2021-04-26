Navi Mumbai: Check out details of CIDCO’s special housing scheme ‘Book my Home’ for COVID warriors and uniformed personnel

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has made available the links for details of its special housing scheme ‘Book my Home’ for COVID warriors and uniformed personnel under the guidance of the state government. The links are available for details at Bookmycidcohome.com and cidco.maharashtra.gov.in.

Under this scheme, 3705 houses will be made available at Taloja for Economically Weaker Section and Lower Income Group. However, to be eligible for the scheme, employees must possess a certificate from the competent authority.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD of CIDCO said, “CIDCO has been always been committed for its social responsibility towards the society by providing affordable housing for every section. This time, the corporation has come up with a special housing scheme for those who have been working selflessly during the pandemic by risking their lives for the safety of the people. The housing scheme is our initiative to recognize and express our gratitude to them.”

Through this scheme, applicants can select houses as per their preferences. Similarly, a maximum of 3 waiting lists for each house and the general waiting list will be there. In accordance with the state government’s decision of May 20, 2020, government employees in various departments performing their duties related to surveying, tracing, tracking, prevention, testing, treatment, and relief activities during the pandemic period; healthcare staff and other staff (district administration, police, Home, Anganwadi workers, Finance and Treasury, Food and Civil Supply, Water supply and Sanitation, employees of various departments deputed for house-to-house survey etc.) involved in COVID duties and all contractual/outsourced/daily wages/ad-hoc/honorarium staff who were deployed for COVID related duties; can avail the benefits of this housing scheme.