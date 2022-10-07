Navi Mumbai: NMMC strengthens security at headquarters; installs scanning machines, detectors

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar at the inaugural event | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has installed an x-ray baggage scanner at its headquarters in Belapur. Now, apart from the registration of all visitors, their bags will also be checked through a scanning machine. Similar security devices have been installed at the mayor's office and the commissioner's office.

The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar inaugurated the machine on Thursday.

The civic headquarters building's unique and attractive architecture makes it stand out and subject of marvel. It's always bustling with visitors and citizens who arrive with their requests, grievances and what not.

Currently, the citizens have to note their name in a register on main entrance and are later given entry meanwhile people's bags were being checked manually.

In order to enhance the security system of the civic headquarters building, the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, a government organization, had also informed about the installation of these devices during the security inspection.

Accordingly, in the first phase, two x-ray baggage scanning machines and two detector security devices have been installed. Soon the visitor management system, and vehicle scanning system will also be implemented.

Due to this, the citizens and visitors coming to the civic headquarters will be allowed to enter the headquarters only after taking all the information and giving them an e-pass. Similarly, in terms of security, the vehicles coming to the headquarters will be given entry only after mechanical inspection.