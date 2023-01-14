e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC seized 7 kg banned single-use plastic in Airoli

Navi Mumbai: NMMC seized 7 kg banned single-use plastic in Airoli

The campaign against the use of banned plastic has been intensified keeping in mind the goal of making Navi Mumbai a plastic-free city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC seized 7 kg banned single-use plastic in Airoli | Sourced Photo
As part of the Cleanliness Survey 2023, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has increased action against the use of banned single-use plastics in the city. The civic body seized 7 kg of banned plastic and recovered Rs 15,000 from three shops in Airoli.

The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed to speed up the campaigns in all departments. Following his direction, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department Dr Babasaheb Rajle, and other officials carried out a surprise inspection in Airoli and seized banned plastic.

Previous campaigns

Earlier in December, the civic body had undertaken similar initiative and intensified drive against use of single-use plastic. The civic body also distributed cloth bags to create awareness among citizens.

They have been regularly undertaking action since the ban was first brought in 2018 by the state government.

In December 2022 alone, the civic body collected over Rs 1.2 lakh fines from violators and seized around 1595 kg of single use plastic which is banned.

Apart from this, a fine of Rs. 45000 was imposed and 463.80 kg of banned plastic was seized from 8 business units by two teams of zone level. 

