Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sees Rise In Participation Of Students In District-Level School Sports Competitions |

Navi Mumbai: As per the sports policy of the Maharashtra government, all the Municipal Corporations in the state have received the status of independent districts for school sports competitions in their respective areas. Therefore, it is possible for the talented players of Navi Mumbai to showcase their quality game directly at the regional level.

In line with this, district-level school sports competitions are also being organized by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Sports and Cultural Affairs Department and it has been noticed that they are getting good responses from the students.

More than 35,000 students from 249 schools in the entire NMMC area have enthusiastically participated in these various sports competitions and each competition has been conducted with great enthusiasm.

Under the guidance of the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the Chess and Badminton tournaments concluded at Airoli Sports Association after a spectacular start at the international standard football ground at the Yashwantrao Chavan Stadium in Nerul Sector 19, ended in a well-planned manner.

Similarly, volleyball competitions at North Point School, Koparkhairane, swimming, rifle shooting, hockey, table tennis competitions at Father Agnel School, Vashi, yoga and netball competitions at Vidya Bhavan Shikshan Sankul Nerul, lawn tennis competitions at Nerul Gymkhana, basketball and basketball at Christ Academy Koparkhairane. Sepak Takara, Throw Ball at APJ School Nerul, Judo Competition at Vibgyor School Airoli, Warkari Bhavan CBD. Wrestling at Belapur as well as Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD. Softball and Atyapati competitions were concluded at Belapur. All these competitions have received great response.

Apart from this, proper planning has been done by the Department of Sports and Cultural Affairs regarding the organization of school district-level sports competitions for the rest of the games. More than 35,000 boys and girls from 249 schools participated in these competitions in various age groups between 14, 17 and 19 years. The Deputy Commissioner of the Sports and Cultural Department Shri. Lalita Babar is encouraging the players.

