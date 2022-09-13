Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 44 cases Covid on September 12, active tally now under 400 | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) witnessed 44 new cases of Covid-19 on September 12. There is a decreasing trend of fresh infections of coronavirus in the two weeks of September. The number of active cases also has come down to 381 from 910 of last month.

Meanwhile, 203 patients were discharged on Monday.

At present, 272 people are in home isolation, and the remaining ones are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 12, the civic body conducted 2,716 RT PCR tests and 3,062 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,18,696 RT PCR and 23,52,114 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.