Navi Mumbai: NMMC Registers Multiple Cases Of Illegal Construction Against Developers Under MRTP Act

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police has registered criminal cases under the Maharashtra Regional Town Act (MRTP) against more than half a dozen developers and individuals for illegal construction, the police said. At least seven cases have been registered in Koparkhairane police station alone.

The police official at the Koparkhairane Police Station said that based on the complaint by the official of the NMMC the offenses were registered.

Illegal constructions spotted in Koparkhairane and Bonkode

The E ward (Koparkhairane) registered cases after illegal constructions were noticed in sector 12 D in Koparkhairane and Bonkode village. As per the complaint, the construction was going on without permission from NMMC.

They were issued notice to stop the construction and remove the illegal structures. However, despite giving notice, they continued with the construction. Finally, the civic body removed the illegal structures and registered cases against them.

As per the complainant, many of them were extending their own homes and even developers were constructing buildings at plots belonging to government agencies.

NMMC registers cases in Rabale & Turbhe

A similar activity was noticed in the Rabale area and the Ghansoli ward of NMMC registered multiple cases against illegal constructions.

Even in Turbhe, a couple of developers on different plots went ahead with the construction of the structure without obtaining due permission from the NMMC and this was detected by the NMMC officials who acted.

The respective police have started an investigation. However, no arrest has been made in this connection.

