Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues notices to 299 property holders in Turbhe, asks them to pay tax within two days or face action

The property tax department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to 299 property tax holders in Turbhe for not paying their taxes. The civic body has given two days to pay their pending taxes or it will disconnect water connection including seizing the property and bank account.

Despite offering a rebate of 75% on the interest for a delayed payment of property tax under the amnesty scheme, there are large property tax holders that are not showing interest. The deadline of the amnesty scheme is March 31.

As per the NMMC’s Property Tax department, the notices have been issued to 299 property holders of Akshar Business Park located at sector 25 in Turbhe. A total of 22 crores tax is pending and despite reminders, property holders are not showing interest to pay their dues. All the units are commercial in nature.

“In case of non-payment of arrears of property tax during the said period, under the relevant sections of Maharashtra Municipal Act, action will be taken that includes seizing of property, freezing of bank accounts and disconnection of water taps,” said an official from the department. He added that similar action will be taken against other defaulters in the municipal area as per the rules.

The civic body implemented Abhay Yojana October 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022, to provide relief to the property tax holders who could not pay taxes due to the Covid pandemic. Later, the civic administration introduced the scheme again on request of citizens. The scheme further extended from March 15 to 31. Under the scheme, if the property holder pays the entire arrears of his property tax, only 25% of the penalty amount will be charged and he will get a huge discount of 75% on the penalty amount.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to take advantage of the last golden opportunity of the special scheme by realizing that development works in Navi Mumbai are being done from their property tax. Property tax holders can visit the civic body’s website www.nmmc.gov.in to pay property tax.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:54 PM IST