Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just 15 Covid cases Covid on September 27

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC records just 15 Covid cases Covid on September 27

At present, 105 people are in home isolation, and the remaining 46 are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded only 15 new cases of Covid on September 27. So far in September, Navi Mumbai has seen a declining incidence rate of Covid. The number of active cases has also come down to 151, as compared to 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 25 patients were discharged on September 27.

On September 27, the civic body conducted 1786 RT PCR tests and 2045 Antigen tests.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,43,043 RT PCR and 23,79,992 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2055 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

