Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 50 new Covid cases on July 15

Navi Mumbai: The number of daily new cases of Covid has been dropping for the last one week under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). On July 14, the civic body saw 50 new cases of Covid while 79 patients got discharged.

For the last fortnight, the civic body is seeing more patients getting discharged than new active cases of Covid being reported in its jurisdiction. This has led to a sharp drop in the number of active cases. At present, the number of active cases stands at 400.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 319 people are in home isolation and only 2 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths 2052 due to Covid infection.