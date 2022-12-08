e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC pulls up socks ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2023

Civic chief Rajesh Narvekar held a review meeting and directed officials to work towards improving the ranking in the coming survey.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
The civic body officials held a review meeting | FPJ
After securing third rank in the Cleanliness Survey 2022, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified their preparation for the 2023 survey with aim of securing number one rank. Civic chief Rajesh Narvekar held a review meeting and directed officials to work towards improving the ranking in the coming survey.

"All officers and employees of all departments of NMMC need to pay special attention to cleanliness and beautification works," said municipal commissioner Narvekar. He explained that the work done at every level will be monitored and examined and no laxity in these works will be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioner Sujata Dhole and Sanjay Kakade, city engineer Sanjay Desai as well as all department heads, department officers, executive engineers, sanitation officers and related officers and employees were present.

During the meeting, Mr Narvekar shared an action plan to ensure that the sanitation works should be done in an orderly manner and to ensure proper control over it. He said that a nodal officer will be appointed for each ward office area and they will monitor the sanitation work once a week. 

