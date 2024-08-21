Navi Mumbai: NMMC Promotes Chief Minister Teerath Yojana With Mass Awareness Drives And Assistance For Senior Citizens

NMMC | File photo

Navi Mumbai: To promote the recently launched Chief Minister Teerath Yojana, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), conducted mass awareness drives as well as are providing assistance to avail the scheme.

The scheme aimed to fulfill senior citizen’s desire to visit pilgrim centres across the country was launched last month by the chief minister. Within the state 66 and across the country 73 pilgrim destinations have been identified under the scheme. To ensure that the elderly take maximum benefit from the scheme, the corporation recently convened meetings across various senior citizen centres.

Corporation has also provided the forms to be filled by the senior citizens to be eligible for the scheme. “There are specific guidelines under which the senior citizens can avail the benefits of the scheme which includes possessing documents of annual income of the family should be below 2.5 lakhs, fitness certificate etc. These finer aspects of the scheme was explained to the officer bearers of the various senior citizen associations. Since these forms are to be uploaded online, even the process was explained,” said an official.

The forms for the scheme are also made available across the eight ward offices of the city. The forms are available free of cost and NMMC has assured of providing all possible assistance to the senior citizens. Some of the other important criteria to be eligible for the scheme are applicants need to be resident of the state, the applicant should be over 60 years old.

Those accompanying the elderly for the pilgrimage should be between the age group of 21 to 50 years old. “It is a great scheme through which senior citizens who have not been able to undertake pilgrimages due to financial constraints can fulfill their desires. Civic administration has conducted series of meetings with associations and are also making arrangements at the ward office,” said the municipal commissioner Kailash Shinde.