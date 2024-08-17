 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gives 7 Days Ultimatum, To Remove Any Form Of Posters & Decorations On Trees In City
The civic administration has given a seven days deadline for the removal of all types of fixtures and banners placed on trees.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 04:18 AM IST
article-image
NMMC Headquarters | File

Advertisements, banners or posters fixed atop trees in the city are to be removed at the earliest. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a directive of taking stringent action against those using trees for any form of advertisements, announcements or decorations.

The civic administration has given a seven days deadline for the removal of all types of fixtures and banners placed on trees. “Trees are not to be  used for any form of advertisement or for any other activities like having decorative lightings or fixtures. There are legal provisions to take action against those found violating these norms,” said an official.

article-image

Every year, NMMC conducts tree plantation drives and the city’s green cover is estimated to be around Rs 15 lakh. Administration noted that trees planted alongside various roads are being used for placing of posters and in many places, trees are used for hanging decorative lights as well.  In the circular issued on August 13, NMMC has stated of initiating legal action as per the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 1995.  “Trees are living being and they shouldn't be harmed and acts like drilling a nail into the bark or using the branches to hoist banners, amounts to intentionally causing harm which is legally prohibited and can attract stringent action. Within the next seven days all of such defacements on trees are to be removed and those failing to do so will be punished as per the defacement act, “said the officer.

article-image

The Garden department will conduct a survey following the seven days deadline. Based on the survey, a decision will be taken to initiate legal action against those continuing to act in violation of the directive. “There are High court guidelines in this regard wherein any form of external addition or modification to trees are strictly prohibited. It's not just the trees which are affected, even the other living beings like the birds get disturbed. There were repeated complaints about large hoardings getting placed atop trees and all such actions are to be stopped with immediate effect,” said the official.

