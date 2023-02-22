Navi Mumbai: NMMC plays state anthem on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti

NMMC plays the state anthem on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti | FPJ

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) played the state anthem.

The song was written by poet Raja Bhade, and it has been accepted as the state anthem by the Maharashtra State Government.

Citizens present on the occasion participated respectfully in the group singing of the state anthem.

A large number of people present at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk offered garlands to the equestrian statue of Shiva and participated in the singing of the state anthem.

Flex hoarding of state anthem put up

A large flex hoarding of the state anthem was put up for the information of citizens. Similarly, after worshipping the idol of Shivaji Maharaj at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, the state anthem was sung by the group.

Even at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, Airoli, a program of Powade and Shahiri Geet was organized by Shahir Rupchand Chavan on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. At this place too, the state anthem was respectfully played through an audio tape.

