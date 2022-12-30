Navi Mumbai: NMMC organises farewell event along the Zero Waste for 2 retiring employees | sourced photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a unique farewell event for two employees--Bharat Deshmukh and Devendra Brahmane--who retired earlier this week. The civic body organised the event titled 'Zero Waste Event' to promote the message of waste recycling.

The concept of the 'Three R' or 'reduce, reuse and recycle' of solid waste management focuses on minimising solid waste generation.

The civic body is paying close attention to the Swacchta Survekshan and citizens are being urged to implement their various ceremonies and programs as zero-waste activities.

On the occasion, glass plates and steel spoons were used for serving food, coloured paper, cloth, and cardboard were used for decoration. Biodegradable eco-friendly glass for drinking water and other recyclable materials were used. Even the return gifts were given in paper bags.

After the event, the leftover food was given to Shelter Group, a charitable organization, to distribute to the low-income groups. Two separate waste bins of green and blue colours were kept at the event site for the separate disposal of wet and dry waste.