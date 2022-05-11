Navi Mumbai: NMMC installs giant Flamingo outside Jewel of Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: As part of the beautification of the city and pushing for the Flamingo city tag, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has installed a 29 ft long flamingo, made out of scrap materials, in front of the main entry gate of Jewels of Navi Mumbai in Nerul. The flamingo has added to the beauty of the garden.

A senior civic official said that the flamingo, made of scrap material has been installed a few days back. It weighs around one and a half tonnes. The beautification was carried out under the CSR funding.

As NMMC has been doing a lot as part of the Cleanliness Survey 2022, the purpose of installing giant flamingos is to make people become more aware of the flamingos and how Navi Mumbai is becoming the destination for the pink feathered birds.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:56 AM IST