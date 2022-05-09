From meditation centre to nature walk track, Jewel of Navi Mumbai to get a new look

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is developing meditation centres, a cycle track, and a nature walk facility at Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul, also known as 'Queen's Necklace' among visitors. Meditation Centers will be set up at two strategic locations in Jewel of Navi Mumbai to enable the citizens to experience and meditate on the natural tranquility of the forest.

The Jewel of Navi Mumbai, located at sector 26 in Nerul node is popular as a tourist attraction in the city. The garden has access for pedestrians from Palm Beach Road. The water body of the garden adds to the natural beauty of the garden.

Therefore, the civic body is paying special attention to developing the Jewel of Navi Mumbai as a tourist destination. Now, the civic body is adding more facilities to make it more attractive for visitors by providing meditation centres, nature walk facilities, cycle track, and attractive sports facilities for children.

The civic chief Abhijit Bangar visited the garden to check the development work and directed the engineering and garden department to ensure that only treated water from STPs should be used in the garden.

“The natural value of the area will be further enhanced by creating an urban forest, and the area will be covered with greenery. Therefore, Meditation Centers are also being set up at 2 strategic locations in the wide area of Jewel to enable the citizens to experience and meditate on the natural tranquility of the forest. Tracks are also being constructed to enable the citizens to experience the Nature Walk through this forest. There will also be a separate cycle track,” said civic chief Bangar.

Bangar has directed civic officials to install the toys for the children as soon as possible and also to provide adequate toilet facilities. “The attractive colourful lights have been installed and during the night, the beauty of the garden will be increased,” said an official from the engineering department.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:53 PM IST