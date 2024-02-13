Navi Mumbai: NMMC Initiates Survey On Illegal Structures Following Bombay High Court Orders

NMMC | File photo

Acting on the Bombay High Court orders, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the survey to ascertain an exact number of illegal structures in Navi Mumbai. On January 31, a bench of Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Arif Doctor ordered the NMMC to initiate action against buildings that did not have commencement and/or occupancy certificates. The court asked the civic body to submit a detailed report on demolitions and applications received for regularising post-2015 illegal constructions instead of a penalty.

Survey has already begun

"We have already started the survey as per the court orders and will be completing the same at the earliest. Action will also be taken against the pre-2015 structures as directed by the honourable court," a senior NMMC official said not wishing to be named.

When asked whether the civic body has managed to ascertain the exact number of illegal structures in the satellite city, the official said the number would be arrived at only after the survey is complete. According to reports, nearly 4,500 illegal structures in Navi Mumbai need to be demolished. These structures are mainly in gaothan areas and the officials have allegedly turned a blind eye towards them.

Civic body has started the process to vacate 2 buildings in Nerul

Meanwhile, the civic body has started the process to vacate two buildings in Sector 16, Nerul, that were declared illegal by the HC and has initiated action against such constructions in other nodes of the satellite city.

In its order, the bench said that the NMMC shall undertake a thorough survey, in respect of how many illegal/irregular constructions the occupiers/owners have taken recourse to the remedy under Section 52A of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. Section 52A of the Act empowers the state government to formulate a scheme by specifying terms and conditions for compounding irregular/illegal constructions. However, the said provision is applicable only in respect of the unauthorised constructions, which were carried out on or before December 31, 2015. The bench also asked the NMMC to collect information on the number of illegal/irregular constructions built after December 31, 2015.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation by Kishor Shetty raising concern about the illegal constructions already existing or being raised currently in NMMC and sought that appropriate action be taken against them. He also urged the court to fix the responsibility of the ward officer concerned for permitting such illegal constructions. The HC has kept the PIL for hearing on April 3, when the NMMC has been asked to submit the survey report.