Navi Mumbai: NMMC increases COVID-19 vaccination centres to 10, over 2,500 vaccinated so far

As per the report shared by the NMMC’s Health Department, by the end of Monday, a total of 2,504 COVID warriors were already vaccinated in the city. “As per the plan, a total of 3000 beneficiaries should be inoculated. However, many of them were out of the city while few of them were sick,” said a senior official from the Health Department. He added that so far 83% of the target has already been vaccinated in the city.

So far, only one beneficiary reported dinginess after the vaccination at the civic hospital in Airoli. However, around 24 persons could not be vaccinated due to multiple reasons including allergy and lactating mother.

Earlier after the two days of vaccination, Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC had appealed to citizens that the vaccine is safe and whoever have been registered and receive a message for the vaccination, must go to the respective centre. The civic chief also appealed to not believe in rumours.