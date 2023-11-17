Navi Mumbai: NMMC Holds Personality Development Programme For School Students

In a bid to nurture the personalities of young boys and girls and elevate their intellectual prowess, the Social Development Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has orchestrated the 'Special Diwali Camp for School Students.' Scheduled to run from November 18 to 24, 2023, the week-long camp is designed to enrich students through a variety of activities aimed at personality development, fitness, and intellectual growth.

Activities encompassed in the camp include personality development sessions, yoga and fitness classes, handicraft workshops, art development programs, painting classes, drama sessions, dance classes, and engaging children's book reading activities. The two-hour daily sessions, scheduled at central locations in each of the eight divisions, aim to make the Diwali vacation not only enjoyable but also an opportunity for students to explore and enhance their inherent qualities.

The camp locations and timings across eight departmental office areas are as follows:

Belapur Division: NMMC School No. 1 Belapur Village (11:30 AM to 1:00 PM)

Nerul Division: NMMC School No. 14 & 15 Shirvanegaon (09:30 AM to 11.00 AM)

Vashi Division: NMMC School No. 28, Shankarao Vishwasrao Vidyalaya Vashi (11:30 AM to 01.00 PM)

Turbhe Division: NMMC School No. 24 Turbhe Stars (09:30 AM to 11 AM)

Koparkhairane Division: NMMC School No. 114/31-32, Sec-5 Koparkhairane (11:30 am to 01 pm)

Ghansoli Division: NMMC School no. 42 Ghansoli Village (09:30 AM to 11 AM)

Airoli Division: NMMC School No. 91, Sector-7, Diva-Airoli (11:30 AM to 01 PM)

Digha Division: Bindumadhavnagar Multi-Purpose Building in Digha (09:30 AM to 11 AM)

The overarching goal of the camp is to provide children aged 6 to 14 with a platform to showcase their talents, engage in artistic pursuits, foster a love for reading, develop their personalities, and learn valuable problem-solving skills. The initiative also aims to alleviate stress, enhance social commitment, and foster sensitivity among participants.

Parents interested in enrolling their children can obtain the application form in the prescribed format and reach out to Shri. Dadasaheb Bhosle at 9372106976 or 9819555220 for the Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, and Turbhe divisions. For the Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, and Digha divisions, contact Mr. Dashrath Gambhir at 9702309054 or 9004761640.

In the age of online activities, the initiative seeks to engage children in activities that promote overall personality development, bridging the gap between online games and real-world experiences. The initiative is spearheaded by Rajesh Narvekar.

