Navi Mumbai: NMMC gets overwhelming applications for admission to Junior KG in its CBSE schools

The two CBSE medium schools of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received an overwhelming response from parents for admission in Junior KG. The schools are located in sector 12 in Koparkhairane and sector 50 in Seawoods. A total of 1,145 applications were received for the total 240 seats, each school having 120 seats.

The education department of NMMC started accepting application forms on March 10, 2023, for the academic session 2023-24. As per the data shared by the civic education department, a total of 670 applications for Koparkhairane school and 475 applications for Seawoods school were received. A total of 120 seats are available for admission to each school.

Students to be selected through lottery system

Since the number of applications is around five times the total number of seats available, the civic body will select students through a lottery. “Right now, the applications are being scanned and once the process is completed, applications with all the supporting documents will be included in a lottery,” said an official from the civic education department.

Earlier, Bharat Jadhav, a former corporator from Seawoods met the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar over the delay in the admission process and also demanded to start the process at the earliest. The civic chief Narvekar directed the education department to start the process immediately.

Priority to be given to students residing within 1km radius of the school

Admission to the CBSE School is completely free and children must be 3 years old (as on 31st December 2023) for admission and residing within one km of the radius of the school. Priority will be given to the students living within the distance.

Parents have to submit their child's birth certificate, caste certificate, passport-size photograph, Aadhaar card, and father's residence proof for admission. Priority will be given to the students living within the distance. In case, there are more applications than the number of seats available, a lottery system will be adopted for admission.

There is a good response to the CBSE schools of NMMC. While the Koparkhairane CBSE school is being run by the municipal corporation and the school at Seawood is being run by a private organization called Akanksha.

