 Navi Mumbai: Oral health check-ups for school children held in Kharghar
Navi Mumbai: Oral health check-ups for school children held in Kharghar

The students learned about the right techniques for brushing their teeth and maintaining good oral hygiene.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Just like the heart, kidney, lungs, and liver, it is imperative for everyone to take utmost care of their oral health. To spread awareness among school students regarding cavities, tooth decay, gum problems, and oral cancer, Medicover Hospital, Kharghar organized oral health check-ups at Little Millennium preschool.

Around 90 students underwent oral health check-ups. The students learned about the right techniques for brushing their teeth and maintaining good oral hygiene.

'Gum disease can cause several problems'

“Gum disease if left unmanaged can cause loose teeth, cavities, infections, and periodontitis. Not taking care of the teeth can cause excruciating pain and ultimately loss of teeth. Oral problems are a matter of concern and negatively impact people throughout their lives. Oral diseases are known to cause pain and discomfort, social isolation, and loss of self-confidence in the majority of people. Poor oral hygiene further causes bad breath, sensitive teeth, cold sores, broken teeth, and stained teeth,” said Dr Rahul Chaubey, Consultant Dentist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

Dr Deepak Khanna, Consultant Dentist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai said, “Our aim was to educate children through interactive sessions in the school. We taught around 90 students about maintaining good hygiene by flossing their teeth, limiting the intake of candies, chocolates, acidic foods, and colas, brushing twice a day with the help of a correct technique, using fluoride toothpaste, not grinding the teeth, rinsing the mouth frequently to prevent cavity problems and eat healthy foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables.”

'Regular dental check-ups after every 6 months can help prevent cavities'

He added that regular dental check-ups after every 6 months can help prevent cavities and tooth decay. We were happy that the children and their parents were able to know the status of the teeth and can take immediate action if required.

