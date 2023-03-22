Navi Mumbai: Wellcon 2023 conference held at ITM Business School in Kharghar | Amit Srivastava

Wellcon 2023, a two-day conference of ITM Business School, Kharghar concluded on March 18 and it saw several speakers enlightening the audience on the eight dimensions of wellness.

It started with the launch of the e-book “Innovative Learning” which was a collaborative effort of the Higher Education Forum (HEF) and ITM group of institutions followed by a brief video on social wellness which reflected Choolala and Lakshmi’s benevolent initiative which involved enabling blind women to earn a livelihood by creating exquisite art.

Talks held by investment professionals

The first speaker of the day was Tushar Pradhan, an experienced investment professional who talked about the true essence of spirituality and shared an in-depth knowledge of one’s spiritual journey.

He was followed by AK Sengupta, Founder and Director of SIES School of Learning & Development who focused on Intellectual Wellness. He touched upon the topic with a focus on levels of bloom’s taxonomy and guided the audience to constantly keep on learning, and taking knowledge everywhere by activating intellectual curiosity. Similarly, other speakers shared their views.

The Wellness Conference was organized to bring together individuals from various fields of wellness to share their knowledge, experiences, and practices with a broader audience.

The conference aimed to provide participants with insights into the latest trends in wellness, promote healthy lifestyles, and create a forum for networking and collaboration.