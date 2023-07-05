Navi Mumbai: NMMC Forms Panel To Study, Finalise New Parking Sites

To solve the city's parking issues, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is working on a parking policy. The civic body has formed a committee consisting of representatives from RTO, Traffic, Police, CIDCO and NMMC to finalise sites for parking and submit a report by July 12.

In a review meeting held last week, the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar discussed parking sites inspected jointly with the traffic department at the ward level. During the meeting, the civic chief discussed parking zone, even-odd parking, and parallel parking zone sites that have been finalized after the joint visit.

NMMC forms team to seek report for suitable parking sites

A team consisting of junior engineers, sub-engineers, ward officers, officials from the Traffic Police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has been formed to check the proposed parking sites. “In order to avoid any inconvenience regarding parking sites in the future, the team will inspect the existing and proposed parking spaces, roads to be kept open for parking, and vehicles are parked despite no parking sign among others,” said Rajesh Narvekar. He added that the team has been directed to submit its report within one week or by July 12.

Meanwhile, the municipal Commissioner indicated that the officials of the Regional Transport Department should be invited to the discussion meeting on this scheduled report.

Team to report using Google Maps and instructions

Apart from submitting the report, the newly formed team will have to check the availability of parking spaces in the city. In addition, the team will submit a detailed report on how many two-wheelers and four-wheelers can be parked at a particular parking lot. They will submit a report with Google maps and instructions.

In addition, the Commissioner directed the property department to study the parking policy of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation and Nashik Municipal Corporation and to submit information about it in the next meeting.

The civic chief also directed officials to get details of rates charged near Vashi railway station and other places from CIDCO management and rationalise it to attract motorists to use the parking lot instead of parking on the road. In the past few years, the number of vehicles in Navi Mumbai city has increased to a great extent, and parking those vehicles is a big problem.

