Navi Mumbai: NMMC forms flying squad to check irregularities at parking lots

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will form a flying squad to check irregularities at parking lots, given on a contract to private parties across the city. The squad will make surprise checks and take action against the violators.

Recently, the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar ordered the formation of a flying squad to monitor the daily operation of the municipal corporation-run 'Pay and Park’ facility.

Contracts to private operators

The civic body has given contracts to private operators to collect charges (parking fees) from vehicles that are parked on the roads and parking plots in Zone 1. These contracts have been given in 21 places like Belapur, Diwale, Nerul, Sanpada, Turbhe, and Vashi.

“We have received several complaints that the people appointed to collect money often argue with citizens over parking charges, giving monthly passes to certain cars, giving space to showroom cars without giving parking space to the public, etc. In some places, there have been instances where citizens are opposing the payment of park charges and making false complaints about it,” said an official from the civic body.

The official said, “Assistant commissioner of each ward has been given the responsibility to head the team and a support staff has also been appointed to investigate the complaint and submit the report.”

