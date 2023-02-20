Navi Mumbai: Panvel civic body gets ₹355 crore infra-boost under Amrut Yojana 2.0

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

In a major development, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received administrative approval for creating infrastructure for a water supply and sewerage system worth ₹355.74 crores under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

More than 25 villages under the civic jurisdiction will be connected with the sewerage infrastructure along with treatment plants. The state government is implementing the Central government-sponsored Amrit 2.0 campaign from 2021-2022.

The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh followed up with the state and central government and received administrative approval for both projects.

Of the total, ₹355.74 crore, ₹148.16 crore for the water supply project and ₹207.58 crore for the sewerage system project have been sanctioned by the central and state governments. Meanwhile, the civic body will take a 30 percent financial share in both these projects and will provide ₹44.45 crore for the water supply and ₹62.27 crore for the sewerage project.

Under the Amrut 2.0 campaign, infrastructure facilities such as lake rejuvenation and green area development are being created in all the civic and local bodies of the state. Sewerage facilities will be made available in 44 cities of the state covered under the previous Amrut Abhiyan. Now, the Amrut scheme has been subsumed under Amrut 2.0. The tender process for all these works will be undertaken soon.

Due to the water supply scheme, the water supply in 29 villages will be smoothened and problem of water shortage in these villages will be solved. The sewerage scheme will also help to raise the standard of living of the residents. The construction of sewage treatment plants will help maintain environmental balance.

Since the establishment of PMC, the development of the city has picked up the pace. The civic chief Mr Ganesh Deshmukh has started successfully implementing various schemes of the state and central government in the municipal sector and has focused on the development of the corporation. Along with the development of infrastructural facilities, he has also given special emphasis on the beautification of the city.

Villages to be benefitted:

Bhingari, Pendhar, Tembode, Pisarve, Padghe, Turbhe, Nagzari, Tondare, Taloja Text, Navde, Rohingya, Dhakta Khanda, Taloja Pachananda, Valvali, Devicha Pada, Pale Khurd, Ghot, Owe Camp and Gholwadi.

