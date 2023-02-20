e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Panvel City police arrest two for house breaking; valuables worth ₹ 36,000 recovered

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Panvel City police arrest two for house breaking; valuables worth ₹ 36,000 recovered | File
The Panvel city police have arrested two accused who allegedly broke into a house in Karanjade and stole a gold bracelet and gas cylinder.

The accused were nabbed on Saturday.

The police caught both the accused with the help of technical investigation and informants.

The arrested accused were identified as Shoaib Kachchi, 27 and Vipul Raikar, 28.

Stolen valuables recovered

The Panvel City Police have also recovered stolen 7 grams of gold jewellery and one gas cylinder worth ₹ 36,000 from them.

According to police, a case of housebreaking was reported at Tathastu Building in Karanjade where the door’s lock was broken and gold jewellery and one gas cylinder were stolen.

As soon as the incident was reported at the Panvel city police station, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane, Crime Branch Police Inspector Pramod Pawar, and others started the investigation.

Soon based on the technical analysis, they detained and interrogated the two accused Kachchi and Raikar, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

