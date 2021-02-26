Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends deadline to pay property tax till March 31

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended the Abhay Yojana second time. Now, citizens can get waive off on penalty for delayed payment of property tax till March 31. Earlier, the NMMC had extended the deadline from February to March 1.
In December, the civic body announced the Abhay Yojana for two months to get a rebate in the penalty for delayed payment of property tax had ended on February 15.
The civic body collected Rs 97.88 crores as property tax during the scheme period and also waived off 52.30 crores penalty for delayed payments.
However, citizens requested additional time to pay the pending property tax. Due to COVID citizens faced multiple challenges and many of them lost their jobs. Keeping in mind all these issues, the civic body gave another extension.
Property tax is one of the main sources of revenue of the civic body. However, due to the outbreak of COVID in March 2020, the collection of property tax severely affected. During the budget 2020-21, the civic body had planned Rs 630 crores collection from property tax. However, so far, the civic body could have collected around Rs 400 crores.
“Due to pandemic, the collection of property tax severely affected and many of the residents are going through financial difficulties. The scheme will certainly bring some relief for them,” said a senior official from the Property Tax department. He added that the scheme will also help the civic body to get revenue.
“Citizens will get upto 75 percent rebate in a penalty for delayed payment. Those who have not paid their property tax can make full payment with just 25 percent penalty,” said the senior official.
Meanwhile, civic chief Abhijit Bangar appealed to citizens to pay their property tax and help the civic to continue the development work.
