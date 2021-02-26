Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends deadline to pay property tax till March 31

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended the Abhay Yojana second time. Now, citizens can get waive off on penalty for delayed payment of property tax till March 31. Earlier, the NMMC had extended the deadline from February to March 1.

In December, the civic body announced the Abhay Yojana for two months to get a rebate in the penalty for delayed payment of property tax had ended on February 15.

The civic body collected Rs 97.88 crores as property tax during the scheme period and also waived off 52.30 crores penalty for delayed payments.

However, citizens requested additional time to pay the pending property tax. Due to COVID citizens faced multiple challenges and many of them lost their jobs. Keeping in mind all these issues, the civic body gave another extension.